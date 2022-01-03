Indore, Jan 3 (PTI) Amid a political slugfest over the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Kalicharan for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi, senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Monday called for "a bit of liberal approach" towards seers.

“I feel that no one should give inappropriate statements against saints. Guarded language should be used regarding them," the senior BJP leader told reporters when asked about sharp remarks made by Congress leaders against Kalicharan.

“One needs to have a bit of liberal (approach) towards seers," Vijayvargiya said without naming Kalicharan.

He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders of Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties, saying, “They have patted the people who had raised anti-national slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah, Inshallah'".

“You all (Opposition) patted the back of those who talk of splitting India, and if someone speaks out his heart then his right to speak is not safeguarded," the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Vijayvargiya said different parameters are being set for different people as per political convenience.

A Raipur police team had apprehended Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijeet Dhananjay Sarag on Thursday from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, some 25 km from Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh.

He was booked by Tikrapara police station on December 26 under sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts) here for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Later, police added 124 A (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case.

On Monday, a sessions court in Raipur rejected the bail plea of Kalicharan.

