Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted for mild fever and he is recovering, a hospital here said on Thursday.

Haasan, also the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, was admitted on November 23 with mild fever, cough and cold, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a press release. The hospital said he was getting well and would be discharged in a day or two.

