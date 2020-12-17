Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan wrapped up his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) Kanyakumari campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections with a roadshow in Marthandam area on Wednesday, during which he received a cheque for the party funds.

Haasan also held a roadshow in Tirunelveli earlier today.

While addressing the party workers there, he raised the Hindi-Tamil controversy. "Those who came to power by speaking Tamil forgot the language after coming to power. Tamil people are ready to learn all languages, but the sweetest is Tamil. I can't say I don't like Hindi but our language is wonderful too."

On people asking him about a possible pact with Rajinikanth, he said that it is not a suitable time to talk about alliances.

The MNM chief cleared that his party will form a third front with good candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections. "He (Rajinikanth) and I are good friends. If we form an alliance, I would be happy," he, however, added.

Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, had confirmed about contesting the 2021 elections, adding that he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days. (ANI)

