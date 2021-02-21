Indore, February 21: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and around a dozen other people escaped unhurt after an overcrowded lift plunged from a height of 10 feet in an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed on Sunday. "The grace of Lord Hanumanji has always been with me. Jai Hanuman," Nath tweeted later.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called up Nath to inquire about his health and also ordered Indore Collector Manish Singh to start a probe into the incident, officials said. Kamal Nath Has Narrow Escape as Overloaded Lift Falls at Hospital in Indore.

Watch: Kamal Nath Has Narrow Escape as Overloaded Lift Falls at Hospital in Indore.

Other Congress leaders who were in the lift with Nath were Sajjan Singh Verma, Jitu Patwari, Vishal Patel and Vinay Bakaliwal. Nath and the other leaders had gone to DNS Hospital to meet ailing party colleague Rameshwar Patel.

In a release, Indore Collector Manish Singh said an additional magistrate will carry out the probe. MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja demanded action against hospital authorities. A hospital functionary said the lift was overcrowded and had 13-14 people.

