New Delhi, April 1: Delhi police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case in Rohini Court invoking the murder section against the four accused.

Delhi police have invoked the murder section against the four accused. In this section, there are death penalty provisions or life sentences, if the accused are proven guilty. The charge has been filed in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal. Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Police To File Charge Sheet Against Seven Accused.

The court put up the matter for consideration on the charge sheet on April 13. Delhi police have cited 117 witnesses in the charge sheet. The special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Shrivastava for Delhi Police requested the court not to supply sensitive photographs of the victim to the accused persons in view of the modesty of the deceased.

Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary and J P Singh appeared for the accused persons. Prem Singh, the maternal uncle of the deceased, was also present in the court. Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Police Slaps Murder Charges Against 6 Accused.

Delhi Police have invoked murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit. The other three accused Deepak, Ashutosh and Ankush have been implicated under sections related to the destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

The charges sheet stated that on January 1, an FIR was registered at PS Sultan Puri, Delhi in which the victim Anjali was dragged for many kilometres after getting entangled under the vehicle. It is submitted that during the course of an investigation, seven accused persons Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan alias Kalu, Mithun alias Arjun alias KD, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna, Ashutosh Bhardwaj were arrested.

Delhi police has levelled allegations of drunken driving and violation of rules related to driving licence. On completion of the investigation, a charge sheet of about 800 Pages has been prepared with around 120 witnesses cited in the present case, police said. On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of our capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute accused person Amit Khanna for the commission of an offence under sections 302,279, 337, 201, 212, 182, 34, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3/181, 185 MV Act.

Delhi police have implicated accused Krishan for the commission of an offence under sections 302/201/212/34/120B/182 IPC. Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi police to file the charge sheet on the next date of hearing on April 1. The accused persons Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun are in judicial custody and Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on court bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)