Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday formed two fact-finding teams to probe a series of suicides and maternal deaths in the state.

The panel on maternal deaths will have 13 members, a coordinator and an assistant coordinator, including three legislators - Shailendra Beldale, Avinash Jadhav and Chandru Lamani.

The team will look into maternal deaths across all the government hospitals in the state in the wake of at least five such mortalities within a month in Ballari.

The fact-finding team on suicides will comprise 17 members and a coordinator, including Teerthahalli MLA and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

It will investigate the reasons behind the series of suicides, including the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Accounts Superintendent Chandrasekharan P in Shivamogga, Dalit Sub-Inspector Parashuram in Raichur, contractor Sachin Panchal in Bidar and a second division assistant Rudranna in Belagavi, BJP sources said.

