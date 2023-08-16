Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a meeting with Congress party MLAs from Bengaluru City district, an official statement said.

The meeting was held at Chief Minister's office which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"The Chief and Deputy Chief Minister gave their views on the matter of giving grants for the development works of the area and coordination in the party," an official statement said.

During the meeting, the development of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha were also discussed.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Housing Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan, Urban development minister Bairati Suresh, Congress MP DK Suresh including other leaders were present in the meeting. (ANI)

