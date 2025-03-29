Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the declaration of Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma's Samadhi in Bailahongala taluk, Belagavi district, as a nationally important monument under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah underscored Rani Chennamma's crucial role in India's early resistance against British colonial rule. "On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I bring to your attention the historical and cultural significance of the Samadhi of Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma. She occupies a unique place in India's history as one of the first women to lead an armed resistance against colonial rule. Her valor and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations across the nation," he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted the symbolic and historical importance of the Samadhi, describing it as more than just a memorial. "The Samadhi of this iconic leader is not just a resting place but a sacred site symbolizing the undying spirit of India's struggle for independence. It stands as a beacon of courage and sacrifice, reflecting the determination of a woman who defied the might of the British East India Company in 1824," he wrote.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for proper conservation and development of the site. "Recognizing this site as a nationally important monument under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, would be a monumental step in preserving her legacy and honoring her contribution to the nation. This site holds immense historical significance, yet it remains in need of proper conservation and development," he added.

He further elaborated on the practical benefits of such recognition, particularly in terms of visibility, tourism, and regional development. "Such recognition would facilitate the necessary steps to safeguard the Samadhi's integrity, ensuring that it is protected from neglect and degradation. It would also bring greater visibility to the site, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond, thereby promoting cultural tourism and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region," he wrote.

Siddaramaiah also noted the importance of educating future generations about Rani Chennamma's contributions.

"More importantly, it would serve as a medium to educate future generations about Rani Chennamma's unparalleled role in our freedom struggle and inspire pride in our collective heritage," he said.

He urged the central government to take immediate action, stating, "This gesture would not only honor the legacy of a great freedom fighter but would also affirm the Government of India's commitment to preserving the contributions of our historical icons. Karnataka has always been a land that celebrates its rich history and culture, and the recognition of Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma's Samadhi at the national level would reinforce this pride while ensuring its rightful place in the annals of Indian history."

Requesting direct intervention from the Prime Minister, he added, "I urge you to direct the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India to expedite the process of evaluating and declaring this sacred site as a monument of national importance. The people of Karnataka and the nation as a whole look forward to your kind and decisive intervention in this matter, which will resonate deeply with the sentiments of our citizens." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)