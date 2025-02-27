Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the State President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, criticised the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of failing to fulfill its promise of transferring the 'guarantee scheme' money every month without delay and claiming that the promised payments were being postponed.

He said at a press conference, "Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi assured that the guarantee scheme money would be transferred without fail. However, their words have not turned into action. People are not receiving the money in their bank accounts as promised. Let them announce the exact date when they will deposit the Gruha Lakshmi scheme money. If they do not, we will bring a calendar ourselves and have them mark the date."

Alleging the party, Nikhil said, "Women across the state are confused and distressed because the Gruha Lakshmi scheme money is not being credited to their accounts every month as expected. The government is transferring funds arbitrarily, depositing lump sums only before elections. The Congress government is misusing the guarantee scheme funds to win elections."

"Congress is deceiving people with the guarantee scheme. We will fight against this both inside and outside the legislature. We will expose the government's betrayal to the people," he stated.

He demanded that the state government announce the exact date when the Gruha Lakshmi money will be credited.

"If the government has no money, they should at least admit it. On one hand, they are burdening people with higher taxes and price hikes under the pretext of funding guarantees. On the other hand, they are making false claims about uplifting people with guarantees. Such double standards will not be tolerated. The guarantee money must reach people on time. JD(S) will fight for this issue," he said.

Adding further, he said, "Congress has been in power in Karnataka for nearly two years now. Before coming to power, they promised five guarantees in their election manifesto. However, within just two years, they have effectively failed to implement schemes like Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuva Nidhi."

"When will you deposit the people's money into their bank accounts as promised? I will bring a calendar--mark the date for us," he challenged the party.

"Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar said that giving Rs 2,000 to women would empower them. But now, women in the state are in shock as their 'guaranteed' money keeps getting delayed. You both must answer this," Nikhil questioned the leaders.

Taking a jab at Congress, Nikhil questioned, "Is this what you meant by keeping your promises? You call your government one that 'keeps its promises.' But do you only deliver empty speeches? Did you not have an idea about the financial situation when you made your election promises? Did you not consider the funds required?"

"Did you announce the guarantee schemes without even realizing they would cost Rs 25,000 crore? You have hiked the prices of milk, water, metro fares, and even daily essentials like cooking oil. These guarantee schemes have become a burden on common people," he criticised.

"What is the situation of contractors under this government? All of this is administrative failure. Do you have the funds to continue the guarantee schemes or not? Be clear about it," he demanded.

Regarding the recent Udayagiri incident, Nikhil alleged that it was premeditated.

"A government's responsibility is to ensure transparent administration when any community commits an offense. Protecting the police is the government's duty. If mobs stockpile stones in advance and carry out attacks, what action has the government taken? If even the police are not safe, what will happen to the common people?" he questioned.

"Before the three recent by-elections, the Congress government released Gruha Lakshmi payments. Before the Lok Sabha elections, the Deputy CM's brother openly threatened that if people in Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara didn't vote for Congress, their guarantee scheme payments would stop. Yet, despite all this, the people of Karnataka elected 19 BJP MPs. In the next election, the people themselves will teach this corrupt government a lesson," he asserted.

Speaking about the Kethaganahalli land survey issue, he said, "This is nothing new. Many governments have tried to trap Kumaranna in false allegations. This land was purchased back in 1985. The landowners themselves have not raised any complaints. It is Congress leaders who are now making false accusations. They have planted people to spread these claims. For 40 years, there was no issue--why are they raising it now? Time will reveal the truth," he said.

"The Governor has his dignity. Dragging the Governor into this controversy is inappropriate. Politically attacking him is disgraceful. If we had done anything wrong, we would be worried. Kumaranna has not taken a single rupee from anyone. He has no reason to fear," he asserted.

Regarding the Lokayukta SIT report against H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said, "The Congress' politics of hatred is evident. There is no limit to their vendetta. Congress itself sowed the seeds of divisive politics and is now facing the consequences. Whenever Kumaranna exposes Congress' scams, they try to bring him down. But we will fight this legally," he said.

"We are here to be the voice of the people. Do not betray the women of Karnataka. BJP and JD(S) will stand with them. You must release the pending payments. Does the government have money or not? Answer the people! The citizens gave you a massive mandate, yet you have created this crisis," he lashed out.

JD(S) MLCs TA Sharavana and Javarayi Gowda, Bengaluru JD(S) President H.M. Ramesh Gowda, and JD(S) State Women's Wing President Rashmi Ramegowda were also present at the press conference. (ANI)

