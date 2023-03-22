Bagalakote (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): With the aim to facilitate farmers of the Krishna basin, the Karnataka government has started irrigation projects worth Rs 2,800 crores, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the convention of the beneficiaries of the State and Union Governments schemes in Ilkal in the Hungund Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Bommai said Hungund is an important centre known for the Ilkal sarees and the granite found here is exported to international markets.

The record development in the fields of agriculture and industry, he said is because of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The Kisan Sanman scheme has reached 36,598 farmers in Hungund taluk. The second instalment of this scheme, Rs 975 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of 47 lakh farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister said the disparity is not done in development and justice has been done to all the communities. Referring to his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, Bommai said the Bhagyalakshmi scheme has benefitted the minorities.

Bommai said Rs 30,000 crore has been earmarked for SCSP/ TSP act. 100 Ambedkar and 50 Kanakadasa Hostels are under construction. Besides, five mega hostels are being built. Additional grants are reserved to provide hostel facilities to over one lakh students, added the Chief Minister.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due in the coming months. (ANI)

