Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI): Karnataka government will appeal against the Karnataka High Court's order putting an interim stay on the state government's order declaring gatherings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in government premises with more than 10 people illegal without permission, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "Dharwad Bench has given an order of stay. We will appeal against this order in the Divisional Bench."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatile Trade.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna heard a petition filed by the Punashthen Seva Sanstha of Hubballi.

Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy welcomed the High Court's order, calling it a "slap" on the State government.

Also Read | Hair Loss Cure Found? Taiwan Scientists Create Rub-On Serum That Regrows Hair in 20 Days.

"It is a slap on the government of Karnataka. The ministers or the MLAs, whoever is involved in this, and they wanted to teach a lesson to the RSS, it is a slap on the government, the MLAs and the leaders of the Congress party. The law of the land is equal for everyone, but we have to obey the courts' orders. Congress should learn a lesson from this," the BJP leader said.

Advocate Mallikarjun told reporters that the court stayed the government's order, finding it to be a violation of a citizen's rights.

The case will further be heard on November 17.

Advocate Mallikarjun said, "Four petitioners were before the court. The court said you are infringing on and violating a citizen's rights. The court has stayed this order and posted the matter for further hearing on November 17."

In its order, the High Court said that the Karnataka government took away the rights granted under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

"Notice to the State Government, Home Department, Director General of Police, Hubballi Police Commissioner. The State Government's order dated October 18, 2025, has been challenged. The government order states that it is an offence if 10 people gather without permission," the order from Karnataka High Court said.

"Entry to roads, parks, grounds, lakes, etc. has been restricted. The government has exercised the power under the Police Act through the order," the order added.

"The government has taken away the right granted under Article 19(1)(a), (b) of the Constitution. The right granted by the Constitution cannot be taken away by a government order. Therefore, the court ordered that the government order has been stayed. Hearing adjourned," the order said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)