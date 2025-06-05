Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will hold a meeting with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, senior police officials, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, HM G Parameshwara inspected the stampede site at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The stampede had killed 11 people and injured several. The Home Minister said that the state government had not asked the Royal Challengers Bangalore or the Karnataka Cricket Association to organise the victory celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said, "We did not request RCB or the KCA, they organised it (the victory celebration). They are the ones who brought the team to Bengaluru. The government also felt it should facilitate this, as it was the Bengaluru team. I feel very sorry that this incident happened."

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Bengaluru stampede. He added that the state government did not request, "The CM has ordered a magisterial inquiry...Let the report of the inquiry come to the government, and if there were any lapses, then action will be initiated against whoever is found responsible," he said.

The incident occurred near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to get a glimpse of RCB players after the franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said the government would also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter."I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

