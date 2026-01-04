Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Saturday registered a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against three minor boys, between the ages of 14 and 15, for sexual harassment in Hubbali.

According to the police, the minor boys assaulted the girl for over a week, while the girl's parents were away during the day.

Also Read | Why Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner Maria Corina Machado Cannot Run Venezuela, Donald Trump Explains (Watch Video).

"A complaint was filed that a minor girl has been subject to sexual harassment and assaulted by three accused. All three accused happen to be minors in the age group of 14 to 15. We have taken them into custody," N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad, said.

"These boys have committed sexual offences against the girl for the last seven to eight days. The parents of the girl have been working, and they used to be away during the day," the Police Commissioner added.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 4, 2025: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

N Shashikumar further said that the police will follow the necessary procedures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)