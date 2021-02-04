Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Karnataka reported 474 new COVID- 19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,41,070 and the toll to 12,227, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 470 patients getting discharged as the total recoveries rose to 9,22,907 discharges.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 263 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, a bulletin said.

There were 5,917 active of which 146 were in intensive care units of various hospitals.

Bothe fresh deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban.

Dakshina Kannada accounted for 42 cases, Bidar 18, Chitradurga 16, Hassan and Kalaburagi 14, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,99,780, followed by Mysuru 53,498 and Ballari 39,169.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,91,534, followed by Mysuru 52,279 and Ballari 38,528.

A total of over 1,72,94,005 samples have been tested so far with 75,842 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)