Mangaluru, December 27: The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in some areas and the liquor ban have been extended till December 29. Surathkal Murder: Prohibitory Orders Extended Till December 29 in Parts of Mangaluru.

The prohibitory orders imposed in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panamburu police station limit have been extended till 6.00 am on December 29 by the city police commissioner N Shashikumar. Karnataka: Three Arrested in Connection with Man's Murder.

The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29. Earlier Police commissioner imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 AM on Dec 25 to 6 AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incident after the murder of a shop owner at Katippalla on 24 December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)