Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for increasing railway fares, saying it would burden students, daily wage workers, small traders, and the common man, while accusing the BJP of double standards for protesting against state government policies but remaining silent on the Centre's decision.

"Railway fares hiked!! Who bears the brunt? The daily wage workers, students, small traders, and the common man struggling under rising prices," Siddaramaiah said in his X post on Tuesday.

Demanding an immediate rollback of the hike, Siddaramaiah said he stood with the people of Karnataka and the country who are forced to pay more for essential travel. "This fare hike must be rolled back immediately. Don't make people's daily travel another jumla. Let the trains run, not the people's patience," he said.

He took a swipe at the Karnataka unit of the BJP, saying the party had no problem protesting against milk price hikes meant to help farmers but stayed silent on a decision that burdens ordinary people.

"When we increased milk prices to help our farmers, @BJP4Karnataka shouted in the streets and called it 'anti-people'. But now, when the @BJP4India-led Union government hikes railway fares, there is deafening silence. Why? Because this hike doesn't help farmers or the poor--it only helps the BJP government fill its own coffers," he added.

Siddaramaiah also drew a comparison with the Bengaluru Metro fare hike, accusing the BJP of blaming the state government despite the hike being recommended by a central committee.

"When metro fares were hiked in Karnataka after 8 years, BJP leaders rushed to blame the Congress government, ignoring the fact that the fare hike decision was taken by a fare fixation committee constituted by the Union Government itself. Back then, the Centre manipulated the narrative to place the burden on us. Now, with this railway fare hike, who will they place the burden on?" he said.

The Ministry of Railways has announced a rationalisation of passenger train fares, which came into effect on July 1, 2025. As per the new structure, fares for non-suburban ordinary second-class coaches will increase by half a paisa per kilometre for journeys exceeding 500 km.

This means a fare increase of Rs 5 for journeys between 501-1500 km, Rs 10 for 1501-2500 km, and Rs 15 for 2501-3000 km.

Sleeper and first-class fares will also rise by the same per-kilometre rate. Mail and express trains will see second-class fares rise by one paisa per kilometre, with proportionate increases for other classes. However, fares for suburban trains and season tickets will remain unchanged. (ANI)

