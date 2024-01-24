Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): After the government's decision to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, chief of RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday called the former his "mentor," adding that he should have received the Bharat Ratna long ago.

Taking a dig at the Centre, the RJD chief said that after the Bihar government conducted the caste census, the central government woke up and focused on the benefit of Bahujans.

"My political and ideological guru, Late Karpoori Thakur ji, should have received Bharat Ratna long ago. We raised this voice from the House to the streets, but the Central Government woke up when the present Bihar government of social concern conducted the caste census and increased the scope of reservation for the benefit of Bahujans. The fear is true; politics will have to focus on the concerns of Dalit Bahujan," Lalu Prasad Yadav posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Centre for announcing Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

"It is a matter of great pleasure to give the country's highest honor 'Bharat Ratna' to former Chief Minister and great socialist leader Late Karpoori Thakur ji. This is a good decision of the Central Government. This highest honour given to Late Karpoori Thakur Ji on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among all sections. We have always been demanding to give 'Bharat Ratna' to the Late Karpoori Thakur ji. The years-old demand has been fulfilled today," Bihar CM posted on X.

Meanwhile, RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari said the BJP was verbally abusing Karpoori Thakur when he was alive and did not remember him for 9 years.

"Our party and leader Lalu Yadav were demanding Bharat Ratna for him continuously. Now that elections are near, they are remembering Karpoori Thakur and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. They are remembering him for votes," he added.

This prestigious award is a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for Social Justice. Known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), Thakur's simplicity in his personal conduct was highly inspiring and his contribution to Indian politics has been monumental.

Former Bihar CM was born on January 24, 1924, and passed away on February 17, 1988.

Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society - the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation. (ANI)

