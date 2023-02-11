Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) former president M Karunanidhi planted seeds of corruption in the state adding that DMK government was the only government in the history of India that was dismissed due to corruption.

Addressing an event of new members joining the party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Interim General Secretary said, "As far as I am concerned, if we take DMK, there is a family rule going on there. They are just doing corruption and collecting commissions properly. Today, there is corruption in all sectors of the DMK government."

Palaniswami also accused the DMK government of failing to fulfil any of the 2021 assembly election promises.

"Today's Chief Minister Stalin is often telling a lie that 85 per cent of the promises announced by the DMK during the 2021 assembly general elections have been fulfilled. They announced 520 promises but only a few election promises have been fulfilled. Still, almost 90 per cent of the announcements are not implemented this is the reality but his fellow ministers are deceiving people by singing their praises," he said.

"In the DMK election promise, they said that they would give monthly assistance of Rs 1000 to women's family heads but it has been 21 months since the DMK came to power, but this promise has not been fulfilled yet," EPS added.

The leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said that AIADMK is the party that deserves to talk about corruption.

"Minister Thangam Thenarasu says that I (EPS) am not qualified to talk about corruption. If so, who will talk about it? AIADMK, which is the opposition party, is the party that deserves to talk about corruption," said the AIADMK leader.

Further accusing the DMK government of corruption, EPS said that there are many states in India and no state has dissolved any government for corruption but the DMK was dissolved for the same reason.

"DMK government is the only government dissolved for corruption, in the history of India. There are many states in India and no state has dissolved any government for corruption. But the DMK government was the only government dissolved for corruption," he said.

Palaniswami alleged that there is corruption in all sectors in the DMK government.

"DMK's former president M Karunanidhi was the one who planted the seeds of corruption in Tamil Nadu. Today, there is corruption in all sectors of the DMK government," said the AIADMK Interim General Secretary.

He said that AIADMK has been ruling in Tamil Nadu for 33 years and during this period the party has completed various projects in the state.

"The projects that we have brought to Madurai city are stalled till now. Today, Minister Thangam is giving false information that the DMK government has not blocked the schemes brought by the AIADMK," he added. (ANI)

