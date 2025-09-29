Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan state President Madan Rathore has claimed that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had only been granted permission for gathering a total of 10,000 people in the rally, further claiming that a total of one lakh people had gathering, which led to the unfortunate incident, leaving 39 dead and several others injured.

Rathore further stated that the central government was paying close attention to the treatment of the injured.

Also Read | Karur Tragedy: Death Toll in Devastating Stampede at TVK Leader Vijay's Campaign Rally Reaches 41 After Woman Succumbs to Injuries.

"This is very unfortunate...They (TVK) were granted permission for a gathering of 10,000 people, the administration thought that 30,000 people might gather, but more than 1 lakh people gathered, a stampede ensued, and several citizens were killed... The central government is also focusing on the treatment of the injured..." Rathore told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that such tragedies highlighted the flaws in the crowd management system of the country.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mysuru, Police Arrest 2 for Pushing Young Girls Into Prostitution Amid Superstitious Belief That Intercourse With Virgin Girls Cures Mental Illness.

Tharoor said it is heartbreaking to see such tragedies happen repeatedly and urged both the central and state governments to create strict rules and safety protocols for large gatherings to prevent future incidents.

Speaking to the reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said, "Its a very tragic and painful situation. Something is wrong in our country with crowd management. Every year, there seems to be an incident. We remember Bengaluru. It is very heartbreaking when we hear children being killed in these stampedes... For me, the argument is about what can we do as a systematic policy nationally to protect ordinary people. People go in a spirit to listen to a politician who happens to be a movie star, or to see cricketers, who are also stars for us, the basic thing should be that there should be certain rules, standards, and protocols in place..."

"At the same time I earnestly appeal to the central government and all state governments to agree on a set of very strict procedures governing all large crowds in any circumstances so that we do not needlessly suffer the grief and anguish of loved ones being lost in these terrible stampedes," Tharoor added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)