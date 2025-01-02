Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Countering the BJP's narrative that the "Kashmir issue" had been resolved with the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday pointed out that a part of erstwhile state continues to be occupied by Pakistan.

"Let us assume for a minute that this side of Kashmir issue has been resolved, but let us not forget that there is another part of Jammu and Kashmir across the line of control (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir).

"When the BJP says that the Kashmir issue has been finally resolved, should we assume that the part across the border has also been resolved? But in reality it has not been," he said.

He was responding when asked if he believed that the Kashmir issue was resolved with the abrogation of Article 370 as has been maintained by the BJP.

"So, the Kashmir issue remains whether this side of LoC or that side, we can debate about it but the issue has not been resolved. We want it to get resolved," he said.

National Conference leaders have in the past been arguing about a Parliament resolution of February 22, 1994 in which the entire House had noted with "deep concern Pakistan's role in imparting training to the terrorists in camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir".

The resolution had called upon Pakistan to vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir which they have occupied through aggression.

