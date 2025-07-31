New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Kashmiri political activist Javed Beigh has released a comprehensive statement on X, condemning the involvement of Pakistani Punjabi terrorist networks in inciting violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The three terrorists named as Hashim Musa alias Suleman, Abu Hamza alias Harris, and Yasir were eliminated during an encounter near Srinagar. Hashim Musa is believed to be the architect behind the assault aimed at Hindu tourists visiting Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, situated in southern Kashmir, as mentioned in the post.

Beigh asserted that all three militants were Pakistani Punjabi Muslims associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which currently functions under the name The Resistance Front (TRF). The LeT group, based in Muridke, Punjab province of Pakistan, is led by Hafiz Saeed, who is also a Punjabi Muslim. Furthermore, Beigh highlighted that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), another organisation active in Kashmir, is located in Bahawalpur, South Punjab, and is headed by Maulana Masood Azhar, also from that same ethnic group.

He alleged that these organisations have consistently enlisted youth from the economically disadvantaged southern regions of Pakistani Punjab, particularly from the Saraiki-speaking demographic, to execute violent actions throughout the region, including Kashmir. Beigh claims that these groups operate with the full backing of the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In his post, Beigh also pointed to the ethnic and ideological factors driving these groups, mentioning that the Punjabi Muslim community in Pakistan has historically been integral to the country's violent endeavours. He noted that although religious minorities like Hindus and Sikhs still inhabit provinces such as Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab province has experienced a significant demographic alteration, with the majority of Hindus and Sikhs vanishing from the area.

Beigh connected this shift to an anti-Hindu mindset present within segments of Pakistani Punjabi society, claiming this ideological rigidity continues to spur extremist violence and cross-border militancy.

Beigh stated that such external factors have profoundly disrupted the cultural and social structure of the Kashmir Valley over the years. He remarked that terrorists supported by Pakistan have manipulated local sentiments, misguiding many under the guise of religious unity.

Beigh concluded by asserting that peace in Kashmir will remain unattainable as long as Pakistan continues its interference through proxy networks and until regions like Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are reincorporated into India.

Three terrorists were neutralised in a fierce confrontation with security forces in the Harwan area close to Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, according to an announcement from the Indian Army on Monday. The operation, named Mahadev, occurred in the general vicinity of Lidwas, as reported by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. (ANI)

