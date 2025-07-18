Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): Shortly after taking oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta on Friday assured that work for the development of Ladakh would be done unitedly, further stating that Ladakh would be taken to a stage where it would be named among the top states for tourism in the world.

Speaking to the press, Gupta said, "We will work unitedly for the development of Ladakh. There has been a lot of discrimination against Ladakh. We want to take Ladakh to a stage where it will be named among the top states for tourism in the world..."

On July 17, Gupta after being appointed as the LG expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party workers, asserting that he would try to fulfil the expectations of the Centre.

He was felicitated by BJP workers in Jammu on Wednesday.

Gupta said, "I thank the President, PM Modi and party workers who made all this possible and supported me throughout my life. The national leadership has a lot of expectations, and I will try to fulfil those expectations. I wish to tell the party workers to consider the party as their own and try to implement it in life."

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed Kavinder Gupta as his successor on July 14.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and was the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023. (ANI)

