Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) would soon organise a 'Dalit conclave' in Hyderabad.

Rao said this when Tamil Nadu-based VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and other leaders met him.

"The Chief Minister said that a Dalit conclave will be held soon in Hyderabad under the banner of BRS with Dalit brothers from all over the country," an official release said.

Rao also said many schemes are being implemented for the welfare of Dalits in Telangana and that it is imperative to implement such programmes all over the country.

Thirumavalavan appreciated Rao's government for the implementation of various schemes for welfare of Dalits, it said.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Chief Minister Rao eyeing a national role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The VCK leader was present when the TRS general body meeting passed a resolution changing the party's name to BRS.

Rao, also known as KCR, on Wednesday said he will travel all over the country following the rechristening of his party as BRS, and the party's activity would start from neighbouring Maharashtra.

