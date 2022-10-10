Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Haryana is keeping strict vigil on the identified zones that are more prone to stubble burning, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday.

He told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Chairperson M M Kutty that the state government is implementing a framework, which includes crop residue management, effective monitoring, information education and communication (IEC) activities.

According to an official statement, Kutty was presiding over a meeting with the chief secretary with all deputy commissioners through video conferencing.

Kaushal said a special team of officers has been deployed to keep a vigil in the hotspot areas.

Along with it, real-time information of stubble burning cases is being reported to the deputy commissioners concerned for immediate action.

Kaushal said through the effective strategy implemented by the district administration, Haryana is accelerating towards reducing the effect of stubble burning by 50 per cent and more.

Kutty asked the deputy commissioners to work hard to ensure the air quality management in Haryana. Extensive discussion took place regarding concrete steps to be taken in order to reduce stubble burning in Haryana.

During the meeting, the DCs apprised the chairperson of awareness campaigns being carried out at local level to educate farmers regarding the ill-effect of stubble burning.

An incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for bailing (in-situ management) is being given by the state government.

Approximately 13 lakh metric tonnes of crop residues will be utilised in industries for biomass plants, compressed biogas (CBG) plants, paper/cardboard industry and industrial boilers, said the statement.

Apart from it, various private players are buying the crop residue directly from farmers at a handsome rate for converting them further into bales.

Kaushal said deputy commissioner at the district level and SDMs at subdivisional level have been designated as nodal officer for prevention of crop residue burning.

Flying squads have been constituted for taking enforcement measures against the defaulters and a dedicated control room at the district level has been established, he said.

