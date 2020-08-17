New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a conversation via video conferencing, with state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to discuss the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in villages across the country.

"Talked with all the state convenors of Aam Aadmi Party today and discussed the opening of 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in more and more villages across the country. As citizens of the country, it becomes our duty to protect more and more people from corona in this difficult time," Kejriwal said in a tweet attaching pictures of his conversation with the party convenors.

Also Read | Nithyananda, Fugitive ‘Godman’, Sets Up Reserve Bank of Kailasa, to Release Currency on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that Delhi government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages to combat COVID-19 and the village youth will be trained and provided with the oxymeters to set up these Kendras.

In July, the Delhi government started providing pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom corona patients undergoing home isolation.

Also Read | Pakistan Naval Captain, Who Was Rescued by Indian Coast Guard, to Travel Back via Attari-Wagah Border.

"Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter. If patients detect their oxygen is falling, they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital," Kejriwal had said in a tweet on July 12.

A pulse oximeter is a device that monitors the amount of oxygen carried in the body. As per the health authorities guidelines, coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised if their oxygen level reaches 90 per cent or below.

"This will help us in saving lives by detecting a drop in oxygen levels in time," Kejriwal had said on Sunday. Kejriwal government urged people to donate oximeters to AAP members so that the devices can be provided to the villages.

Kejriwal had on August 15, said that all the governments are performing well and suggested that they follow the Delhi model of home isolation.

"In case of Delhi, home isolation was a measure that helped us in fighting the battle against COVID-19. For instance, if there are 10,000 cases, only 1000 are severe and taken to hospitals. The remaining got cured at home. It saves 9,000 beds. This can be followed in villages," Kejriwal said.

In Delhi, the active COVID-19 cases continue to remain between 10,000 and 11,000 during the past few weeks. The deaths per day due to COVID-19 have also decreased.

Delhi on Sunday reported 652 new cases and eight deaths, taking the total number of cases to over 1.52 lakh and more than 4,100 deaths.

As of Sunday, there were 10,823 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)