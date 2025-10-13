Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): Following the suspected death by suicide of a young software engineer in Kerala amid allegations of "sexual abuse" against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the RSS has called for a thorough investigation and will issue a statement on the issue soon.

"RSS is also demanding an investigation; it is their view that there is a deep conspiracy behind this to defame the RSS. They will issue a clear statement on this issue very soon... They have said there is a conspiracy; the person was not well...," Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: Four National Conference Candidates File Nomination Papers for RS Polls.

On Sunday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a thorough investigation into "allegations of sexual abuse" against the RSS, following the suspected suicide of a young software engineer based in Kerala.

In a post on X, the Congress MP, citing his reported suicide message, claimed that the victim was abused by multiple members of the RSS and said that the leadership of the RSS must take immediate action on these allegations.

Also Read | Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download E-PAN Card? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Email Used To Scam People.

"The RSS must allow these allegations to be investigated fully. In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and that rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action; they must come clean. Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also demanded a "time-bound and thorough inquiry" to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable, warning that failure to act would embolden those responsible for harming India's youth.

Khera posted on X, "Anandu Aji was a young, promising software engineer, full of possibilities, until the BJP and RSS got to him and drove him to suicide. In a scheduled post he left on Instagram, this is what he has revealed that he faced severe sexual and physical abuse from members of the RSS and BJP as a 4-year old. That trauma, inflicted when he was just four years old, haunted him for life. Decades later, the scars proved too deep to bear and he took his own life. He named the RSS and BJP affiliates in his suicide note."

"That is evidence substantial enough for the state government to conduct a time-bound and thorough inquiry. It is important to establish the identities of these people who drove a young boy to death and expose the murderous and treacherous instincts of these perpetrators. Anything short of that will only further embolden these wolves in sheep's skin who are destroying the future of Indian youth in more ways than one," the social media post added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)