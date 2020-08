Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with seven other ministers have isolated themselves after they visited Kozhikode flight crash site and Kozhikode medical college.

This comes after Malappuram District Collector N Gopalakrishnan and District Police Chief U Abdul Karim who headed rescue operations tested COVID-19 positive on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar who is in self-quarantine said, "Ministers and Chief Minister decided to go into self-quarantine as a precaution which is advised to all by the health department when they gets in contact with a COVID-19 patient."

Along with the Chief Minister, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Minister for Local Self-Governments AC Moideen, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Minister for Port Kadannappalli Ramachandran and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan have also decided to enter self-quarantine. They visited the Karipur flight crash site along with the Chief Minister.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 13,891 active COVID-19 cases and 25,688 patients have been discharged while 129 people have died due to the infection so far. (ANI)

