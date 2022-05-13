Thiruvananthapuram, May 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday condoled the demise of UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away in UAE on Friday.

Condoling the demise of the 73-year-old president, the Chief Minister recalled that Sheikh Khalifa had always kept cordial relations with Kerala.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has always kept cordial relations with Kerala. He was a visionary leader who played a key role in modernising the Emirates. His contributions will be remembered forever," Vijayan tweeted.

In his condolence message, Satheesan said Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan modernised the Emirates and contributed significantly to build a better world.

"Deeply saddened to know the passing away of H H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. He modernised the Emirates and contributed significantly to build a better world. His contributions will be cherished always. Condolences and Prayers", Satheesan tweeted.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

