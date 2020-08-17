Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Ahead of Onam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in which he decided to make necessary arrangements for people to celebrate the festival in compliance with the COVID regulations.

The Chief Minister directed the District Collectors to convene a meeting of traders to ensure all COVID precautionary measure are followed in view of the Onam rush.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

"Police should ensure that people maintain social distance in public places. Celebrations should not be held in public places as defined for previous festivals. No Onam feast will be allowed in public places. Shops can open from 07:00 am to 07:00 pm. Home delivery should be encouraged. People can dine in hotels and restaurants keeping the social distance. Hotels are allowed to open until 09:00 pm," he said.

He said that hotels and resorts that are closed would be allowed to open in accordance with protocols to avoid COVID spread. He has asked the health department to prepare guidelines to in view of flowers being brought from other states during Onam season.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

He also directed the district collectors and the health department to increase the Covid-19 inspections since, during Onam, many people come to the state from outside.

The meeting also decided to start First-Line Treatment Center at Poojappura Central Jail in the event of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Covid-19 Brigade Special Team will be deployed in the jail. So far, more than 300 COVID positive cases were reported from the jail.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Home Affairs and the DGP of the jail were asked to look into the possibility of granting parole to prisoners over 65 years of age.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, State Police Chief Lokanath Behra, Revenue Principal Secretary Jayathilak, Principal Secretary, Department of Health Rajan Khobragade and others attended the meeting held today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)