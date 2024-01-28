Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has opened a new sales counter here, offering farm-fresh quality produce directly sourced from farmer groups within and outside Kerala.

Dr A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI, inaugurated the counter which runs under the Agricultural Technology Information Centre (ATIC) of the institute, said a press release.

Consumers will find an extensive selection of healthy food products, including staples like pokkali rice, millets from Karnataka, spices, honey, gourd powder, tapioca products, value additions of jackfruit, home-made sweets, pickles and oils. The counter also features a variety of seafood, including cleaned and dried fish, mussels, and tuna products. The counter will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm on all working days.

Unique highlights include nutraceutical products developed by CMFRI from seaweeds to combat lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol, arthritis and hypertension, as well as locally sourced specialities like Lakshadweep coconut oil, tuna products and vinegar, the release said.

Additionally, the counter offers value-added products like chocolate, cashew drinks and cashew jam from the Kerala Agricultural University, as well as high-quality spices like cardamom, black pepper and turmeric powder with elevated curcumin content from the Spices Board. Varieties like coconut chips and other products of the Coconut Development Board are also available.

This initiative provides consumers with direct access to fresh, healthy food products while supporting local farmers, the release said.

For small farmers and urban families, organic inputs like vermicompost, and biofertliizers, and vegetable seeds are also available for kitchen gardening.

Produces from farmer groups and entrepreneurs associated with institutions like the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Veterinary University, and Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) are available at the sales counter. (ANI)

