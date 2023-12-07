Thiruvananthapuram, December 7: A postgraduate student of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was taken into custody from Karunagapally in the State on Thursday in connection with the death of Shahana, the 26-year-old doctor who died allegedly by suicide. Shahana's relatives have alleged that the accused, identified as Ruvaiz and his family had asked for huge amount of dowry including gold, land and a BMW car for marrying Shahana. Kerala Doctor Shahana Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Demand: Male Doctor Arrested After Fiancee Kills Self After Wedding Called Off Following 'Exorbitant Dowry Demand'

The male doctor has been charged with abetment to suicide and under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Shahana, also PG student in the surgery department of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was reportedly in a relationship with Ruvaiz and the two had decided to marry. The male doctor allegedly backed out of the marriage proposal after Shahna's family couldn't fulfil his dowry demands due to financial constraints. Kerala Shocker: Doctor Dies By Suicide After Groom Cancels Wedding Over Gold, Land and BMW in Dowry, State Health Minister Veena George Orders Probe

Shahana's relatives alleged that Ruvaiz and his family stepped back from the proposal after they were refused to meet the dowry demands. Ruvaiz has been suspended from the college by the principal. Police said Shahna was found dead at her rented apartment near the medical college on Tuesday morning. Earlier, on Wednesday, chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, Sathidevi, along with other members of the panel, visited Shahna's family. Sathidevi demanded an investigation into the matter, adding that the Commission will seek a report from the police on the action taken in the case.

