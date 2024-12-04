Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) The Kerala Government on Wednesday gave an in-principle nod for the heli tourism policy which is envisaged to connect various tourism destinations in the state via helicopter service.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, granted approval for the much-awaited policy. According to a CMO statement, the objective of the policy is to create a helicopter service network for tourists to reach various holiday destinations in the state within a short span of time.

The policy also has details about various infrastructure requirements for the initiative, including heliports, heli stations, helipads and so on, it said.

The formulation of the policy can help to revive the heli tourism project in the state, the statement further said. The policy would also help more entrepreneurs to enter the heli tourism sector in the state, the CMO further said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also accepted the recommendations submitted by a Chief Secretary-headed panel to resolve the issues connected with the Smart City project in Kochi. Discussions will be held with TECOM to formulate an exit policy through mutual understanding.

An independent evaluator would be appointed to calculate the amount of compensation payable to the TECOM, the CMO statement said. A panel comprising IT Mission director, Infopark CEO and the managing director of Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited would be entrusted with the task of submitting recommendations to the government in this regard, it added.

The Smart City project had been envisaged as a joint venture between the Kerala government and Dubai's TECOM investments.

