Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Kerala logged 4,741 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,17,530 and the toll to 39,679.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases -797, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 786 and Thrissur with 509, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered those infected, with 5,144 people recuperating from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 50,40,528.

Active cases stood at 48,501, out of which only 7.4 per cent patients have been admitted in hospitals, the department said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, 54,309 samples were tested and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

There are 1,64,088 people under observation in the state, of whom 4,791 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Out of those found infected, eight persons reached the state from outside while 4,382 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 315 are yet to be traced. Thirty six health workers were also among the infected, the release said. PTI RRT

