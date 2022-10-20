Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 20 (ANI): Malayinkeezhu police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man for brutally thrashing his wife and filming, at the Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala.

The police arrested Dileep (27) after a disturbing video of the former rolled several times on the internet.

Dileep, a local of Thiruvananthapuram reportedly beat his wife because she was going to work in a supermarket against his wish.

Dileep, in the video, can be seen thrashing his wife badly. "I have to go for the job to repay the loan", Dileep's wife could be heard saying in the video.

The woman's face was blooded in the video, surfacing on the internet.

Acting on a tip-off of a complaint registered by Dileep's wife, Malayankeezhu police arrested the accused under attempt to murder and several other charges.

Earlier, in June, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was thrashed and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders wearing a garland of shoes for her alleged relationship with another man.

The incident occurred in Borpadav village in Dewas district, ANI learned.

A case against 11 named and other unidentified persons was registered. (ANI)

