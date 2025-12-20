Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire and rescue units were rushed to the scene and are working to bring the blaze under control.

The fire erupted in the afternoon, and fire tenders arrived promptly after receiving the alert.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There has been no immediate confirmation of casualties, and the details regarding any loss of life or damage to property and manufactured goods are still being assessed.

Police and fire department officials are on site, and further information is pending as firefighting operations continue. (ANI)

