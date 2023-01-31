Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Hyderabad team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned at least six journalists on suspected ties with terror organisations.

As per the NIA sources, a group of journalists was maintaining a close association with the terror outfits. At least six journalists were questioned who were allegedly the mastermind behind recruiting youngsters from Northern Kerala for terror outfits.

NIA has also retrieved digital evidence from the journalists to substantiate their claim. The journalists are likely to be questioned in Kochi again, the sources added.

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

