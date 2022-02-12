Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 12 (ANI): Kerala reported 15,184 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

As per the health department, 73,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 38,819 people recovered from the infection.

23 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 122 deaths that were not earlier added due to lack of documentation were added and 282 more deaths were classified as 'COVID-19 deaths' as per the guidelines of the Centre. With this, the total death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 62,053.

There are currently 1,81,347 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

