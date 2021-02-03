Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) Kerala reported 6,356 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including a UKreturnee, as the active cases touched 69,113, the government said.

The toll touched 3,796 with the addition of 20 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 59,635 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.66 per cent.

At least 97,72,067 samples have been sent for testing.

As many as 6,380 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries so far to 8,71,548, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The total covid caseload has mounted to 9,44,709.

Ernakulam, with 871 cases, continued to top the list in the number of infections, followed by Kozhikode 741, Kollam 690 and Pathanamthitta 597, the minister said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 42 are health workers, 84 had come from outside the state and 5,817 had been infected through contact.

At least 2,18,318 people are under observation in various districts, including 11,003 in hospitals.

With 21,200 health workers taking the covid vaccine on Wednesday, 2,50,130 workers have so far been vaccinated. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)