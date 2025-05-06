Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) As per the directive of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Defence mock drills will be conducted in 14 districts of Kerala on May 7, official sources said.

The mock drills, being held in response to the “new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, will begin at 4 pm.

As part of the mock drill, various aspects of Civil Defence preparedness will be assessed.

State Chief Secretary A Jayathilak has instructed all District Collectors and other officials to ensure the proper execution of the mock drill.

He also stated that the public, institutions, and organisations should cooperate with the exercise, remain alert, and that there is no need for concern.

Preparations for the Civil Defence mock drill were discussed on Tuesday in a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home, Revenue, and Health & Family Welfare Departments, the State Police Chief, the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, the Special Secretary and Commissioner of Disaster Management, District Collectors, and other top officials.

As part of the drill, residents' associations and panchayats are expected to appoint local leaders to guide people. Everyone should be made aware of the blackout instructions in advance.

Announcements may be made from places of worship if required. Local-level drills are also being organised.

Schools, community halls, and other key locations should keep first aid kits ready.

Volunteers in each area will assist those who may require help during the blackout. People are advised to stay indoors and follow the instructions given by drill wardens.

Remaining calm and alert is important throughout the exercise.

During the drill, all lights in homes, offices, and public places must be switched off. If emergency lights are used, windows should be covered with thick curtains or cardboard to prevent light from escaping.

People should avoid using mobile phones or any light-emitting devices near windows. Households should be prepared with torches, glow sticks, radios, drinking water, dry food, and essential medicines.

At 4 pm, when the siren sounds, everyone should move to the safest part of their home. Families are encouraged to carry out a 'family drill' together.

A long siren indicates a warning, while a short siren signals that it is safe. People who are outdoors should move indoors promptly.

Radios and televisions should be used to follow official updates.

Gas and electrical appliances must be switched off as soon as the siren is heard, to prevent accidents. It is also essential to ensure the safety of children and pets during the blackout.

