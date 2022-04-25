New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Congress top brass is set to begin its crucial meeting today to further discuss poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Sources said, "Congress leaders' committee has been formed to consider Prashant Kishor's proposal. The committee has submitted its report to interim party president Sonia Gandhi. A meeting will take place at 10, Janpath today."

Committee members KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present right now at 10 Janpath, sources told ANI.

The Congress panel set up by Sonia Gandhi to work out a revival plan, as suggested by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, had submitted a report on its 'findings' on Friday.

Two members of the panel, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Sonia Gandhi at her residence to submit the report to her on Friday.

A Congress leader, who's part of the panel, said that the committee went through Kishor's proposals in detail and submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi.

"Now, she will decide on Prashant Kishor's role in the party," the leader told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The group, comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik, has submitted their views in a detailed report on Kishor's suggestions.

According to sources, most of the suggestions have been found to be practical and useful. "As far as Prashant Kishor's role is concerned, Gandhi will take the final call on it," sources said.

Sources have also hinted that senior party leaders hold different views about Kishor and his role in the party.

"It looks like a strange equation. He is neither formally part of I-PAC nor does he hold any position in the organisation. Yet, they don't function without him," a senior Congress leader said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Prashant Kishor, saying that he is a "brand". Senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily has said that those opposing Kishor's entry to the party are "anti-reformers".

Some leaders have also said that Kishor's relations with a few regional parties could benefit Congress if he formally joins the party. Getting Kishor to join Congress is a big challenge that the party will be facing, especially the decision on the capacity that he will be holding. Kishor's proactive role can leave many leaders uncomfortable, sources added. (ANI)

