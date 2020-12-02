Bareilly (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A prominent Islamic shrine here in Bareilly has issued a religious decree banning religious conversion by force or allurement, endorsing the Uttar Pradesh's recent ordinance aimed at curbing inter-faith marriages as an alleged ploy for conversion.

Bareilly's Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, one of the most revered shrines for the Barelvi sect of Sunni Muslims, issued the ‘fatwa' terming the forcible and fraudulent conversion as against the tenet of Islam.

In his decree, issued on Tuesday evening, the president of Markaz-e-Darul Ifta of Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, Mufti Musibur Rahman Rajvi, said in the light of Quran and ‘Shariat', religious conversion by force or allurement is illegal.

Markaz-e-Darul Ifta president issued the decree in response to some posers by Rashtriya Sunni Ulema Council president Maulana Interzar Ahamad Kadri on the issue of interfaith marriages and entailing conversion.

Kadri had asked if a Muslim man can religiously convert a non-Muslim girl after marrying her by fraud.

The Rashtriya Sunni Ulema Council president had also asked if there exists in “Shariat” (Islamic laws) any phenomena of “love jihad”, a derogatory coinage referring to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

On the question about “love jihad”, the fatwa said Islam has no place for any such thing.

"It is a social evil that extends from Western civilization. Love is an English word and jihad an Arabic. It is not related to each other. In the eyes of the Shariat, love jihad has no status," the fatwa said.

The Darul Ifta ulema has also supported the ordinance brought by the Uttar Pradesh government recently against wrongful conversion. This fatwa has also been trending on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh ordinance, aimed at curbing forcible or fraudulent religious conversions including those in the garb of marriage, had got the assent of state Governor Anandiben Patel. It provides for a jail term up to 10 years for any violations.

The law which deals with different categories of offences, provides for declaring a marriage "null and void" if wman has ben converted only because she had undergone an inter-faith marriage, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

The Yogi Adityanath government had on November 24 approved the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which also curbs religious conversions only for the sake of marriage, dubbed by BJP leaders as 'love jihad'.

