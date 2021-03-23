Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh on Tuesday paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and said their sacrifice will continue to inspire generations.

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to the trio who were hanged for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, a great freedom fighter.

Khattar said the country will always remain indebted to these great freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifice for the nation's sake.

Their sacrifice would remain a source of inspiration for the coming generations, he said.

Paying his tributes, Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, "Their unparalleled courage, when they gladly embraced death in the cause of India's freedom, will continue to inspire generations."

Khattar said the nation will always be grateful to these bravehearts who embraced gallows on March 23, 1931, to liberate the country from the British rule.

"The sacrifice of these great freedom fighters will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country," the Haryana chief minister said in his address from Chandigarh during a webinar organised in Karnal.

Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu, Rajguru's nephew Satyasheel Rajguru and Sukhdev's grandson Anuj Thapar graced the occasion in the programme held at Karnal district, a Haryana government statement said here.

