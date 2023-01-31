Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed a batch of Haryana Civil Services officers to ensure the implementation of state-run public welfare policies at the grassroots level.

He was holding a meeting with the 2020 batch of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers here. “Each one of you should ensure that the benefits of the welfare scheme should reach every eligible beneficiary in a transparent manner," he said. Khattar said his government aims to make the life of the common man easier by simplifying the process of delivery of citizen-centric services.

He also took feedback from the officers regarding the implementation of the government's schemes, said an official statement.

Khattar said the state government has implemented several administrative reforms to change the system so as to ensure transparency as well as accountability in the administration.

“We are working on the concept of Minimum Government – Maximum Governance," he said.

He said it is because of the radical changes that the common man no longer has to make rounds of the government offices in order to take benefits of any scheme or service they are entitled to.

The year 2023 is being celebrated as Antyodaya Arogya Varsh, ensuring 'Health for All', said Khattar.

He directed the officers to make people aware of the schemes of the government during field visits so that they can take advantage of these schemes.

Officers should discharge their duties with full honesty and integrity, he told them.

Khattar also told them that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

