Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched 'Parivar Pehchan Patras' to enable the citizens to get the benefits of various central and state government schemes.

At present, four schemes -- Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (MMPSY), Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme, Divyang Jan Pension Scheme, and Widow and Destitute Women Pension scheme -- have been integrated with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (PPP).

The chief minister announced that various welfare schemes of all government departments in the state will be linked to these 'Pehchan Patras' within the next three months. Khattar distributed the 'Parivar Pehchan Patras' or family IDs to heads of 20 beneficiaries at an event in Panchkula. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria were also present on the occasion, an official statement said.

The chief minister said that the state government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as 'Susashan Sanakap Varsh' and the integration of schemes of all departments with PPP would not only ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to the people but also put an end to the complaints of corruption and red-tapism.

"The state government is committed to provide good governance and has taken several e-governance initiatives including Meri Fasal Mera Byora Yojana, digitalisation of revenue records, Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM) Portal and many more," he added.

Out of the available record of 56.20 lakh families in the state, data of 18.19 lakh families has been prepared and these are being provided PPPs. The additional 20 lakh cards would be distributed by the end of August, he said.

The verification work for the remaining family IDs that are to be distributed in September will be completed this month only.

