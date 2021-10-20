Shimla, Oct 20 (PTI) The next of kin of the martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war were felicitated by the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) authorities at Army Heritage Museum (AHM) here on Wednesday.

The Chief Guest, Lieutenant General JS Sandhu, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Chief of Staff, Army Training Command and other senior veterans of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force laid wreaths on the Swarnim Vijay Mashal during the major event held for honouring and paying homage to the martyrs.

The Next of kin (NoK) of the martyrs of 1971 war Captain Jatinder Nath Sood, Vir Chakra (Posthumous); Sepoy Tek Chand; Sepoy Kundan La; and Gunner Shanti Prakash were felicitated by the ARTRAC authorities during a function held at AHM to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the war, one of the most emphatic military victories of the Indian Army.

'Swarnim Vijay Mashal' was honoured by playing the National Anthem by the Army Pipe Band of NAGA Regiment.

A High Tea was also organised after the event, wherein interaction with the NoKS of the martyrs, 1971 War Veterans and Senior veterans of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force took place.

