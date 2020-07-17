Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): Kolkata Airport on Friday extended the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities till July 31 in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Kolkata Airport authority said, "The temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July."

Also Read | Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Bakra Eid Prayers to be Offered Only at Homes Amid COVID-19 Crisis, All Livestock Markets Closed, Says Maharashtra Govt.

Earlier, the arrival of flights was restricted for three weeks starting July 6, or till further orders.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," Kolkata Airport had said.

Also Read | Maternal Mortality Ratio in India Declined From 122 in 2015-17 to 113 in 2016-18, Says Health Ministry: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

The decision was taken on the request of West Bengal Government in view of COVID-19, said Kolkata Airport Director.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has reported 1,894 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal stands at 38,011 including 22,253 recoveries and 1,049 deaths. Whereas the discharge rate stands at 58.54 percent, added the state Health Department on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)