Tumkuru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Koratagere police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of Lakshmi Devamma (42) of Bellavi in Tumkuru taluk. The arrested include Lakshmi Devamma's son-in-law, informed the District Superintendent of Police, Ashok K Venkat.

"Lakshmi Devamma was forcing her to use her daughter for immoral activities. Initial investigation has revealed that Ramachandra, fed up with this, had hatched a conspiracy to kill her," informed DSP Venkat to ANI.

Also Read | Betting Apps Case: Manchu Lakshmi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in Illegal Betting Apps (Watch Video).

On August 3, Lakshmi Devamma had gone to her house in Kuvempu Nagar, Tumkur, to see her daughter. On August 7, some body parts were found near Chimpuganahalli in Holavanahalli hobli, Madhyavenkatapura in Kolal hobli and Bendone village in Channarayanadurga hobli.

The head and clothes were found in a decomposed state near Sidharth Hill on the same day.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Again Threatens Polls 'Boycott', Says Election Commission Helping BJP (Watch Video).

A case was registered at the Bellavi police station on August 4 regarding the disappearance of Lakshmi Devamma. Her family members were called and questioned.

Finding the accused was a challenge as her body parts were dumped in 18 places. Eight teams were deployed to investigate the case. The team informed that Satish and KS Kiran of Hallahalli village in Tumkur taluk and Dr Ramachandraiah of Kuvempu Nagar, a prominent accused in Tumkur, have been arrested.

Devamma had murdered her and dumped her body parts in various places so that no one would suspect her. Ramachandra was not seen at the time of identifying the deceased. He had gone on a trip to Dharmasthala after the murder. This was a reason for suspicion. The accused are being detained in Dharmasthala and are being interrogated, he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)