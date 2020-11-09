Bhopal, Nov 9 (PTI) All the 36 newly-elected corporators of the BJP from Kota South municipal corporation who were shifted to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, left for Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

These corporators were shifted to the famous hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district ahead of the November 10 mayoral elections in the Kota South civic body.

Also Read | Delhi Firecracker Ban: Gopal Rai Warns of Action Under Air Act Against Violators.

They left Pachmarhi around 4 pm in two buses, a police officer confirmed to PTI.

In the elections for the Kota South Municipal Corporation held on November 1, the BJP and the Congress each won 36 seats in the total 80 wards, while eight seats have been bagged by Independents.

Also Read | Punjab Joins List of Opposition-Ruled States to Withdraw ‘General Consent’ to CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)