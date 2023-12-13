Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, IPS, took charge as Hyderabad Commissioner of Police in the Hyderabad Commissionerate at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

While speaking to media, KS Reddy thanked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and discussed the plan of action and the police approach in Hyderabad henceforth.

"Basic policing has to be improved in focus areas of city police. Basic and transparent policing has to be brought to another level in the city," said KS Reddy.

He further ensured that problems related to traffic will be addressed to bring improvement to the situation.

"But most importantly, there will be no place for drugs in the city, which is also the order of the Chief Minister. So, we will be taking very tough measures to control the drug situation," he said.

"We will also coordinate with Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissioners to move ahead. We will proceed with our goal of making it a drug-free city," he added.

KS Reddy further said that meetings will be arranged with film personalities to work towards creating awareness against the drug menace.

Earlier on Monday, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to crack the whip on the supply and abuse of narcotics in the state.

The CM held a review meeting on the narcotic drug menace at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Telangana Chief Minister instructed the officials to take stringent action against the consumption and sale of drugs in the state.

He further said that a full-time Director will be appointed to the existing Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) to strengthen the department.

The CM asked the officials to provide adequate funds, resources and other logistic support to the department. The department should give utmost priority to the curb of narcotics abuse and its sale.

Reddy said that the TSNAB should be strengthened on the lines of Greyhounds and Octopus in the state. He made it clear that Telangana should be promoted as a drug-free state in the country. (ANI)

