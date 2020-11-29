Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the auspicious occasion of 'Prakash Parv' of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

In his message, the Lt Governor said Guru Nanak Dev's principles of purity of mind, honest living, and selfless service are elemental to the establishment of a harmonious society without discrimination and distinction.

“Guru Ji's life and his message of love, compassion, equality, peace, and brotherhood continue to guide humanity to this day. As a tribute, we must resolve to follow the path laid down by him to strengthen the bond of amity, integrity, and mutual goodwill among people”, Sinha remarked.

He expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to follow the ideals of the Guru.

He also prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the UT and the well-being of its people, an official release said.

